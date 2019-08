DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a spitting incident allegedly committed by popular TV judge and Detroit native Greg Mathis.

It happened last weekend outside a club on Saint Antoine Street in Downtown Detroit.

According to TMZ, Mathis allegedly spit on a valet worker who took too long to bring his car to him.

Mathis denies spitting on the employee.

The valet tells TMZ a shirt is going to a lab to test for Mathis' spit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.