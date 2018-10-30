Jury deliberations in trial of former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner resume Tuesday

DETROIT - The fate of former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner is in the hands of a jury.

Bessner is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Jury deliberations began Monday afternoon shortly after closing arguments, when jurors were once again shown the chase leading up to the crash that killed 15-year-old Damon Grimes.

It was the last effort for both the prosecution and defense to make their cases.

Bessner is accused of firing his taser at Grimes while the teen was riding an ATV during a chase. That chase led up to a crash that killed Grimes on Aug. 26.

On Monday jurors heard closing arguments. The prosecution tried to deliver an argument that Bessner's actions led to the death of Grimes.

Meanwhile the defense argued that was not the entire story.

The defense showed dash cam during the chase and argued that Bessner was in danger.

Jury deliberations will continue Tuesday morning.

