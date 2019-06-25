Jury rules against Metro Detroit doctor in epilepsy misdiagnosis case

DETROIT - A jury found a former Oakwood Healthcare and William Beaumont Hospital physician negligent in misdiagnosing and treating a girl for epilepsy.

This was the first judgment in what could be a long line of defendants suing Dr. Yasser Awaad.

Mariah Martinez was 9 years old and suffering from migraines when she was referred to Awaad, a child neurologist, and he erroneously diagnosed her with epilepsy. Martinez is 26 years old now.

A civil case against Awaad began in 2008 and law firm McKeen and Associates brought forth more than 250 children with stories similar to Martinez's. They argued that the children were subjected to needless tests and prescription drugs for a disease they didn't have.

Despite a verdict from jurors and a $3,024,000 award, Beaumont isn't taking any responsibility and is defending Awaad's treatment.

Beaumont released a statement, that said:

"While we respect the jury's verdict, we disagree with the outcome and will appear this decision."

"We believe patients were treated appropriately and disagree with the allegations of improper oversight of Dr. Awaad by Oakwood Healthcare."

According to testimony, another doctor reported the irregularities to hospital officials and her concerns were disregarded.

