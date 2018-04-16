'K-9 Blake' Purvis faces another impersonating police officer charge

DETROIT - A River Rouge man faces another impersonating police officer charge, this time stemming from a November 2016 incident in Detroit.

Blake Purvis, 23, -- also known as "K-9 Blake" -- already was charged with impersonating a peace officer and possession of flashing lights. Police say Purvis was driving a black SUV with police-inspired decals on March 24 and used the flashing lights to make a traffic stop on the Lodge Freeway near I-94 on March 24. The woman he allegedly pulled over became suspicious and continued to drive. She then reported the incident to police, and an investigation by Detroit police resulted in Purvis' charges.

New charge issued

The new charge issued Monday stems from an incident in November 2016. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Purvis was impersonating a police officer when he pulled over two men driving in the area of Stahelin Avenue and Ford Road in Detroit.

"The men were working with a Detroit Police Department community patrol group. It is alleged that Purvis pulled them over for having a flashing amber light on their car. When the men indicated that they would radio for a marked police car, the defendant fled the scene," reads a statement from the Prosecutor's Office.

Purvis was arraigned on the new charge Monday. He has a pre-trial scheduled for May 14 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Roberta Archer. He received a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

More cases reported

Moreover, Detroit police issued a warrant for Purvis last weekend. He allegedly pulled over a Downriver woman in February, as well as approached a man on Detroit's west side last week. An Eastpointe woman said she also encountered Purvis who told her he was with a task force and recorded their conversation.

