Kentucky bar accused of over-serving driver in wrong-way crash that killed Metro Detroit family of 5

DETROIT - A Kentucky bar is accused of over-serving a man who killed a Metro Detroit family of five in a wrong-way crash in Lexington, officials said.

Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon has been issued a show cause order for serving alcohol to Joey Bailey, 41, of Georgetown, before he caused the crash that killed the Abbas family and himself, according to authorities.

The Lexington Alcoholic Beverage Control Office gave the bar notice this week of an alleged violation of selling alcoholic beverages to patrons who are under the influence.

Bailey was driving the wrong was on northbound I-75 around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 6 when he struck the Abbas family's Cadillac Escalade head-on, according to police. The crash caused the SUV to catch fire, and all five family members -- Issam Abbas, 42; Dr. Rima Abbas, 38; and their children, Ali, 14; Isabella, 13; and Giselle, 7 -- were killed.

A toxicology report from the Fayette County Coroner's Office showed Bailey had a blood-alcohol level of .306 at the time of the crash, which is four times the legal limit.

Investigators from the Lexington Police Department said Bailey had been drinking at Horseshoes and another bar outside of Lexington on the night of the crash.

Bailey left Horseshoes and drove his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado onto the northbound lanes of I-75 at the North Broadway/Paris Pike ramp, police said. Several drivers reported passing or avoiding the pickup truck as he drove the wrong way with one headlight out.

The crash happened in the left lane about 6 miles from where Bailey entered the freeway.

Police said Bailey had been driving about 70-80 mph at the time of the crash.

A pre-hearing conference between the Lexington ABC office and Horseshoes is scheduled for Feb. 19.

A separate investigation by Kentucky ABC is ongoing.

Here is a statement from the bar:

"This is such a horrific event with this tragic loss of life for all of the families involved. We know that law enforcement is investigating the facts surrounding this and we have cooperated with them as they have requested. We have turned this over to our representative to have the facts determined, and we will have no more public comment at this time."

