Dangerous temperatures are expected this week in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - With subzero temperatures expected in Metro Detroit this week, multiple court buildings in the area have announced closures.

Here's a look at the court buildings that have closed so far.

3rd Circuit Court -- closed Wednesday and closed to the public Thursday.

15th District Court in Ann Arbor -- closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday.

36th District Court in Detroit -- closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.