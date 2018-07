Actress Melissa Gilbert attends a rehearsal for the National Tour of 'Little House on the Prairie The Musical' at The New 42nd Street Studios on September 2, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

BRIGHTON, Mich. - "Little House on the Prairie" actress Melissa Gilbert and her actor-director husband, Timothy Busfield, are leaving their Michigan home to head for New York.

They are leaving behind a 2,500-square-foot house in Brighton.

The couple will hold an estate sale July 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the sale, click here.

