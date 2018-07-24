Melissa Gilbert's estate sale at Michigan house canceled

Actress Melissa Gilbert attends a rehearsal for the National Tour of 'Little House on the Prairie The Musical' at The New 42nd Street Studios on September 2, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

BRIGHTON, Mich. - "Little House on the Prairie" actress Melissa Gilbert and her actor-director husband, Timothy Busfield, are canceling an estate sale that was supposed to be held this weekend.

The couple are leaving their home in Brighton, Mich. to head for New York. They were planning an estate sale at the 2,500-square-foot house in Brighton on July 27-28. However, they have abruptly canceled the sale due to "reasons beyond our control."

Here is a statement from the couple:

"Due to reasons beyond our control we must cancel the estate sale. We have enjoyed working with the people at Poof and are saddened to disappoint both Poof and their customers."

Poof is an estate sale service that helps run these types of events.

Gilbert and Busfield had lived in Livingston County for years. Busfield is a Michigan native. In 2016, Gilbert was running for Michigan's 8th congressional district seat. However, she dropped out of the race that May.

