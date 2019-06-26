Livingston County judge heads to trial on perjury, tampering charges linked to her divorce

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - A judge determined Wednesday that there is enough evidence to send Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan to trial on charges linked to her divorce.

Brennan is facing three charges, including perjury and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from her divorce, when prosecutors say Brennan returned her cellphone to factory settings and disposed of evidence on the phone.

"I think what we have is basically a long-time justice delayed that is moving forward," witness Thomas Kizer said. "We have other problems, as well. We have a prosecutor who should have done something in 2013. We might not be here today, had he done that."

This case is separate from an ongoing ethics case brought by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission.

