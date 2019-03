DETROIT - Judge Theresa Brennan was in court Monday as part of a probe into an alleged ethics violation.

MORE: Judge Theresa Brennan suspended with pay after perjury, misconduct charges

Brennan is accused of breaking rules pertaining to judicial temperament and campaign finance. She allegedly gave false testimony under oath and abused her power.

Hear more from court in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.