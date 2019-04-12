Livonia man tries to hire hitman to kill girlfriend's husband, police say

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Livonia man was arrested for trying to hire a hitman to have his girlfriend's husband murdered, police said.

Scott Porter, 48, was put into a police cruiser Friday after being arraigned on charges in the alleged plot.

"I am shocked," a neighbor said. "He was a soft-spoken kind of a guy."

In court, an assistant Wayne County prosecutor said Porter is a former employee of the defense contractor Loc Performance.

Sources told Local 4 that Porter allegedly asked a co-worker to help him kill the husband of his girlfriend.

The co-worker hooked Porter up with a man Porter believed was a hitman, officials said. The hitman was actually a Plymouth Township police sergeant, according to authorities.

The prosecutor read off a text message she said is from Porter demanding that the murder get done.

"I want it done without family around," Assistant Prosecutor Ashley Ciaffone read. "At this point, I really don't care."

Authorities revealed that Porter is also under investigation for allegedly adding his ex-wife to the hitman's to-do list.

Just days ago, police swarmed Porter's home, shocking neighbors.

"I came home -- there were nine policemen walking around," a neighbor said.

Porter is facing life in prison for the alleged plot.

He's being held on $500,000 bail. The judge said he fears Porter would run and could have access to firearms to go after his targets.

