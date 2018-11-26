Livonia workplace shooting leads to I-96 chase; trooper shoots suspect during arrest

LIVONIA, Mich. - A man shot a woman Monday morning at a FedEx facility in Livonia before leading police on a chase that ended on westbound I-96.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. at the facility on Livonia's southwest side. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the lower part of her body, Michigan State Police said.

After the shooting, the man drove off with the woman and a shotgun. Police chased the car to westbound I-96 and Levan Road. Police said a state police trooper fired his weapon during the arrest, striking the suspect.

"I wasn't expecting to hear any of that and see any of you guys out here this morning," said Tyler Dias, a FedEx worker. "It's just a normal Monday. You don't expect those kind of things around Christmas time. We're all busy with other stuff."

Both the suspect and the woman are listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Police said they were involved in a relationship.

Westbound I-96 was shut down at Farmington Road for hours on Monday morning.

