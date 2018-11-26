Westbound I-96 reopens in Livonia after trooper shoots chase suspect

LIVONIA, Mich. - The westbound lanes of I-96 have reopened at Levan Road for a Michigan State Police trooper-involved shooting.

Livonia police began pursuing a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Monday after a "domestic relationship shooting" at the FedEx facility. Officials said a man had a woman in the car.

The woman was reported to have a gunshot wound to her lower body, police said.

Officials determined the man was armed with a shotgun in the vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers joined the pursuit at westbound I-96 and Levan Road.

A trooper used the precision immobilization technique to end the chase. While trying to arrest the man, the trooper fired his weapon, according to police.

The man was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for medical treatment, police said. Officials took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. They're both listed in critical condition.

Bullet holes could be seen in the front passenger side window of the suspect's vehicle.

The interstate reopened around 10:10 a.m. Monday.

Michigan State Police troopers and Livonia officers are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police or Livonia police.

