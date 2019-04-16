4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- April 17, 2019

Here's what's coming up Wednesday, April 17, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

On the 4s -- Spring Showers

The forecast seems to include some rain for days and days. Local 4Caster Paul Gross will have the exact timing so you know how to plan.

Plus, Kim DeGiulio will update all the latest traffic issues across Metro Detroit.

5:45 a.m. – Eating Clean and Lean

Well known author and TV personality Dr. Ian Smith designed a new program that involves Intermittent Fasting. Is it right for you? Dr. Ian has some key guidelines to help determine which foods are OK to include and which should be avoided. Some foods to avoid include pop, certain canned and frozen foods, white flour, alcohol.

So, what CAN you eat? He’ll break it down.

6:40 a.m. – Wellness Wednesday

You know having good friends can be beneficial for your state of mind, but it could benefit your children too. Dr. Frank McGeorge explains how your social circle may be impacting your kids.

6:45 a.m. – Magic and Illusions for a Good Cause

Sit the kids down for breakfast and tune in for some fun morning magic and illusions with Anthony Grupido. He’ll be performing for a very good cause in Metro Detroit.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.