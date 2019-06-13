4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Friday, June 14th

Message from Rhonda Walker: Ahhhhh June. My absolute favorite month of the year. I literally look forward to it all fall, winter and even spring!

The trees fully bloomed, the grass plush and green, the colorful flowers, blue skies, 80 degree temps, outdoor patio dining and my favorite hobby, golf. I love the start of Michigan summers.

So what timing for life to lay a speed bump right in front of me. I’m looking forward to being back to full speed in a few weeks and get back to work and enjoying summer, but in the meantime, I’m taking a short medical leave to heal and recuperate from surgery.

Many thanks for the thoughtful calls, texts, emails and social media comments inquiring about my absence, it has been incredibly touching to get your messages.

I am doing really well in my recovery and just need a little more time for my body to fully heal and I’ll be right back in the saddle with my awesome Local 4 Morning Team.

I seriously can’t wait for the day, as a very active person that keeps a calendar packed with commitments, this slower pace is a tough adjustment.

I am so thankful for all my Local 4 colleagues that have been covering for me, and I look forward to getting back to work and back to my busy life in a few weeks.

In the meantime, don’t hesitate to send me ideas of how to pass the time without going completely stir crazy!

Hugs,

Rhonda

Here's what's coming up Friday, June 14th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: Friday is a dry day and a great way to end the school year. You can expect mostly sunshine around Metro Detroit tomorrow with cooler morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, but sunshine will help warm us back into the low and mid 70s with a nice mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon. Winds again WSW 10-20 mph. Rain will be nearby Friday night and that will be more in play for anyone driving north to the Lake House for the weekend. We should hold off the rain until Saturday.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on weekend construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Dad Doppelganger Contest

On Thursday, we revealed our runner-up winner of our Dad Doppelgangers contest.

What do you think?

This is Jim Young and his daughter Mya from Mount Clemens. They win a year-supply of Hudsonville Ice cream and some swag from Hudsonville.

Friday, we'll reveal our first place winner of the $1,500 gift package from Shelving, Inc.

6:10 a.m. -- Fitness Friday

Forget the weights, track or treadmill. We’re going rock climbing! There’s a fun place right here in Metro Detroit where you can learn to climb and get in shape. See if this unique workout is for you.

6:40 a.m. -- Your Neighborhood

Evrod Cassimy will introduce you to the local organization helping to beautify the city of Detroit. Plus, how you can paint, plant and create a playground for kids.

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: This Michigan native and "Toy Story" star is celebrating his 66th birthday today. Who is he?

This Michigan native and "Toy Story" star is celebrating his 66th birthday today. Who is he? Answer: Tim Allen

Tim Allen Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

📅 National Days: June 14th

Army Birthday

International Bath Day

National Strawberry Shortcake Day

National Pop Goes the Weasel Day

National Flag Day

National Bourbon Day

National New Mexico Day

Wear BLUE Day

National Flip Flop Day

A Look Back at History: June 14th

In 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.

In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.

In 1928, the Republican National Convention, meeting in Kansas City, Missouri, nominated Herbert Hoover for president on the first ballot.

In 1934, Max Baer defeated Primo Carnera with an 11th round TKO to win the world heavyweight boxing championship in Long Island City, New York.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.

In 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered a ban on domestic use of the pesticide DDT, to take effect at year’s end.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 14th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

President Donald Trump is 73.

Actress Marla Gibbs is 88.

Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 73.

Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on “Laverne and Shirley”) is 67.

Actor Will Patton is 65.

Singer Boy George is 58.

Actress Traylor Howard (”Monk,” ‘’Two Guys and a Girl”) is 53.

Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 51.

Actor Stephen Wallem (”Nurse Jackie”) is 51.

Actor Sullivan Stapleton (”Blindspot”) is 42.

Screenwriter Diablo Cody (”Juno”) is 41.

Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (”The Bold and the Beautiful,” ‘’Guiding Light”) is 37.

Actor J.R. Martinez (”All My Children”) is 36.

Actor Kevin McHale (”Glee”) is 31.

Actress Lucy Hale (”Pretty Little Liars”) is 30.

Actor Daryl Sabara (”Spy Kids”) is 27.

