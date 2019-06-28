4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Saturday, June 29th

Watch beginning at 6:00 a.m.

Here's what's coming up Saturday, June 29th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Andrew is tracking a slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, we will have up update on weekend construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Rocket Mortgage Classic

We're live at the Detroit Golf Club. We'll have an update on the leaderboard, and a behind the scenes look at the action.

6:20 a.m. -- Help Me Hank Scam and Recall of the Week

Scammers keep coming up with new and creative ways to trick you out of your money.

Plus, the recall of the week is something everyone needs to hear ahead of Fourth of July. 7:40 a.m. -- Cookout Warning Cookout season is here. Before you fire up the grill, The Journal of the American Medical Association has a warning. Today's Trivia Retake Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize. Friday Question: How man hot dogs did Joey Chestnut eat during the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest?

How man hot dogs did Joey Chestnut eat during the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest? Answer: 74 hot dogs

74 hot dogs Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win. Today's Quiz Apocalypse movie quiz

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.