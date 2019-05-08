4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Thursday, May 9, 2019

Message from Kim DeGiulio: Happy Wednesday everyone! I hope you enjoyed our show today.

Thursday's show is going to be one you're not going to want to miss. I'm guessing we're going to have some traffic problems because Brandon is predicting MORE RAIN to start tonight and continue through the Thursday morning commute. So make sure you get to bed early tonight so you can wake up early and get on the road. Also, remember to continue to check your basements for flooding! Thankfully right now the forecast looks dry for Saturday morning. We're all really looking forward to seeing everyone out at Race for the Cure! Come say hi if you see us there! There's still time to sign up! Click here to register.

Here's what's coming up Thursday, May 9, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Weather and Traffic

Brandon says showers and storms will move in overnight and will pick up during the Thursday morning commute. It's going to a slow and sloppy ride, and then steady moderate thundershowers through the day with a few breaks and warming temps. We should hit highs in the low 70s given a few midday or afternoon breaks, but showers will keep coming into Metro Detroit through the evening and we need to be on the lookout for some flooded roads and basements. Winds will switch SE to SW 10-25 mph helping us warm, but also pumping in more moisture into Friday morning.

We'll also be monitoring the weather and traffic conditions. Kim DeGiulio will update you always on the 4s.

All Morning -- Mother's Day Lookalike Contest

We've gotten SO MANY awesome pictures from moms, daughters, sons and even dogs (yes, dogs)!

Thursday, we'll pick our first winner of the Mother's Day lookalike contest of the $500 Green Oak gift card package. Friday, we'll reveal the winner of our Grand Hotel getaway gift package. You can still enter right now, but time is running out. We'll accept entries until Midnight tonight.

5:55 a.m. -- Back to Basics: Breading Chicken

We're continuing a new segment aimed at making life a little easier for you. Do you fumble around in the kitchen? We've teamed up with a professional chef to give us a refresher on the fundamentals of cooking. Thursday, Kim DeGiulio tackles breading chicken.

Here are some previous segments

6:40 a.m. -- Help Me Hank: Jobs for Grads

College grads are preparing to enter the job market, but are they going about it all wrong? Our Hank Winchester reveals why applicants might want to rethink what they put on their resume.

ICYMI

Wellness Wednesday: Here's why mammogram guidelines keep changing

Mother's Day away: Kraft offers to cover babysitting bills up to $100 for moms

Pets of the Week: Meet Star and Stormee

Is Senate's auto insurance reform a breakthrough in push to lower rates in Michigan?

Michigan has most PFAS contaminated sites in US: What you need to know

Michigan Lottery insider secrets: Hot numbers, lucky locations, how to improve odds

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday's question : Can you name the founders of Detroit's famous "Slow Roll" which brought bicyclists throughout the city weekly?

: Can you name the founders of Detroit's famous "Slow Roll" which brought bicyclists throughout the city weekly? Answer: Jason Hall and Mike MacKool

Jason Hall and Mike MacKool Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

Events Around Metro Detroit

Looking for something to do around town? A concert? See a comedian? Try new food? We've got you covered.

National Days: May 9th

National Lost Sock Memorial Day

National Moscato Day

National Butterscotch Brownie Day

National Sleepover Day

A Look Back at History: May 9th

In 1754, a political cartoon in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette depicted a snake cut into eight pieces, each section representing a part of the American colonies; the caption read, "JOIN, or DIE."

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

In 1936, Italy annexed Ethiopia.

In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.

In 1994, South Africa's newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country's first black president.

In 2012, President Barack Obama declared his unequivocal support for same-sex marriage in a historic announcement that came three days after Vice President Joe Biden spoke in favor of such unions on NBC's "Meet the Press."

In 2009, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama picked up the backing of nine superdelegates, all but erasing Hillary Rodham Clinton's once-imposing lead.

In 2009, Jury selection began in the Chicago trial of R&B superstar R. Kelly, accused of videotaping himself having sex with a girl as young as 13. (Kelly was later acquitted on all counts.)

In 2018, President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.

Celebrity Birthdays: May 9th

Celebrating a birthday Thursday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with

Singer Clint Holmes is 73.

Actress Candice Bergen is 73.

Actor Anthony Higgins ("Raiders of the Lost Ark") is 72.

Singer Billy Joel is 70.

Actress Alley Mills ("The Wonder Years") is 68.

Actress Amy Hill ("Magnum P.I.") is 66.

Actor John Corbett ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding," ″Northern Exposure") is 58.

Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 57.

Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 49.

Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 48.

Singer Tamia is 44.

Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 40.

Actress Rosario Dawson is 40.

Musician Andrew W.K. is 40.

Actress Rachel Boston ("Witches of East End," ″In Plain Sight," ″American Dreams") is 37.

TV personality Audrina Patridge ("The Hills") is 34.

Actress Grace Gummer ("American Horror Story," ″The Newsroom") is 33.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.