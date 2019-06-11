4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

Message from Kim DeGiulio: Brandon said today’s weather is going to feel like Montana in the morning but San Diego in the afternoon. I can’t complain about that!

We had a great restaurant on for Tasty Tuesday today. It was a little diner spot called Marko’s Cozy Diner.

I’ve been thinking about all of my favorite restaurants lately because our Vote 4 the Best competition just kicked off. If you haven’t yet, don’t forget to nominate your favorite places. The nomination phase ends tomorrow at 11pm.

I can’t believe school is about to be out for the summer. It doesn’t really impact me too much since I don’t have any kids but it does make traffic volumes lighter in the morning so that’s always a plus for your morning drive. Hopefully we can have long summer with lots of sunshine and not a lot of orange barrels.

Here's what's coming up Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: Wednesday will be mostly dry through dinner time and then all bets are off. Morning lows tomorrow will stick in the 50s and highs will again head into the mid or even upper 70s. Although skies will be filling with clouds, which will limit our warming through the afternoon. It will still be breezy SE 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph and rain and thunder chances will slide in between 8pm and 10pm tomorrow night. Those showers will be steady overnight into early Thursday but no severe weather is expected.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Dad Doppelganger Contest

Do you look just like your dad? We want to see the pictures for our Dad Doppelgangers contest.

Watch Local 4 News Today all week to see the awesome lookalikes! We'll show some of the entries on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on Thursday and Friday

6:10 a.m. -- Detroit vs. Everybody: Searching for Young Artists

He's built a brand that's admired, imitated and known around the country. Now, Detroit vs. Everybody's Tommey Walker is looking for young artists. They could get cash and see their work on Detroit vs. Everybody apparel. Walker will discuss his "Detroit Almighty" project with Jason Carr Wednesday morning.

6:40 a.m. -- Summer Vacation Health

It's the start of summer vacations for kids, but even grown-ups can reap the rewards. Wednesday morning, Dr. Frank McGeorge has four ways summer is good for our health and how you can make the most of it.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday Question: What was the nickname for former Detroit Piston Vinnie Johnson?

What was the nickname for former Detroit Piston Vinnie Johnson? Answer: The Microwave

The Microwave Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 12th

National Red Rose Day

National Jerky Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

National Loving Day

A Look Back at History: June 12th

In 1665, England installed a municipal government in New York, formerly the Dutch settlement of New Amsterdam, and appointed its first mayor, Thomas Willett.

In 1776, Virginia’s colonial legislature adopted a Declaration of Rights.

In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated in Cooperstown, New York.

In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.

In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”

In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial, but was eventually held liable in a civil action.) Boeing’s new 777 jetliner went on its first test flight.

In 2016, an American-born Muslim opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded before being shot dead by police.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 12th

Celebrating a birthday Wednesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Sports announcer Marv Albert is 78.

Singer Len Barry is 77.

Actress Sonia Manzano ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 69.

Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 67.

Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 66.

Actor Timothy Busfield is 62.

Singer Meredith Brooks is 61.

Actress Jenilee Harrison ("Dallas," ''Three's Company") is 61.

Actor John Enos ("Days of Our Lives," ''Young and the Restless") is 57.

Actor Eamonn Walker ("Chicago Fire," ''Cadillac Records") is 57.

Actor Rick Hoffman ("Suits") is 49.

Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell ("Roadies," ''Saturday Night Live") is 47.

Actor Jason Mewes ("Clerks") is 45.

Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 42.

Actor Timothy Simons ("Veep") is 41.

Singer Robyn is 40.

Country singer Chris Young is 34.

Actor Luke Youngblood ("Galavant") is 33.



Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.