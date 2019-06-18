4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Wednesday, June 19th

Nick Monacelli: Happy Tuesday everyone! I don’t want you Local 4 News Today viewers to take this the wrong way, but I can’t week for this week to be over! Why? Summer officially begins on Friday!

Even though Memorial Day is the unofficial start, the weather we’ve been having lately makes it feel more like dreary fall.

I haven’t even turned on my sprinklers yet (great for my water bill, bad for farmers, city water departments and more).

So – let’s all hope Brandon can put some 80s in a forecast soon! I’m still waiting for my invitation to the Summer Solstice Rager in the weather office though. Paul? Brandon? Anyone?

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: Wet weather will be on the way Wednesday but it should hold off until later in the afternoon to early evening tomorrow. Temps will again flirt with 80 degrees under partly sunny skies through mid afternoon as the humidity is on the rise. Scattered rain and thundershowers are likely after 2 or 3 p.m., but more widespread showers and storms move through Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The strongest storms producing a chance for severe weather will be south into Ohio with the heating of the late afternoon. It’s a Local 4 Severe Weather Radio Day Wednesday at the Meijer in Westland from noon to 7 p.m. We hope to see you out there.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Rhonda's Brag Book

Message from Rhonda: Last summer I launched Rhonda's Brag Book, a weekly morning show segment that highlights local students excelling in academics, sports, entrepreneurship, community service and overcoming obstacles. Wednesday morning we'll spotlight two more awesome and incredible students!

All Morning - Decision 2020

As President Trump kicks off his campaign in Florida, we'll look at where the race for the White House stands as the list of candidates challenging the him continues to grow.

6:45 a.m. -- Wellness Wednesday: Summer Screen Time

Does summer break mean extra screen time for your kids? Dr. Frank McGeorge will show us how much is too much and how you can create a customized plan to keep your family's summer screen time in check.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday Question: What is Michigan's state fish?

What is Michigan's state fish? Answer: Brook trout

Brook trout Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 19th

National FreeBSD Day

National Garfield the Cat Day

Juneteenth

National Martini Day

National Watch Day

A Look Back at History: June 19th

In 1775, George Washington was commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army.

In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free _ an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”

In 1938, four dozen people were killed when a railroad bridge in Montana collapsed, sending a train known as the Olympian hurtling into Custer Creek.

In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a decisive victory for the Americans over the Japanese.

In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.

In 1978, the comic strip “Garfield,” created by Jim Davis, was first published in 41 newspapers.

In 1986, University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias, the first draft pick of the Boston Celtics, suffered a fatal cocaine-induced seizure.

In 1999, author Stephen King was seriously injured when he was struck by a van driven by Bryan Smith in North Lovell, Maine.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 19th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Singer Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons is 91.

Actress Gena Rowlands is 89.

Actress Phylicia Rashad is 71.

Actress Kathleen Turner is 65.

Country singer Doug Stone is 63.

Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 57.

Actress Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 52.

Actress Robin Tunney is 47.

Actress Zoe Saldana is 41.

Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“SEAL Team”) is 39.

Actress Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 39.

Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 37.

Actor Paul Dano is 35.

