Spring showers affecting many who work outside

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The rain is affecting many people, especially those whose livelihoods depend on working outside.

When it isn't raining, there's always evidence that it had been. The water has put several outdoor jobs, especially construction projects, behind schedule.

A crew that has been pouring concrete for a major road project throughout Ferndale has fallen behind schedule due to the weather.

It's not just hurting the timeline of the jobs, but it's affecting the men on the crew. The weather has caused some people to be unable to work a 40-hour week, and when the weather is nice, they have to work 12-hour days to make up for lost time.

