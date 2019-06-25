4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Wednesday, June 26th

Nick Monacelli: Happy Tuesday! And happy feels like summer day! I don’t have any of the official numbers in front of me, but I know I’m not far off when saying today will FINALLY feel like a hot summer day. Brandon says the high will be in the mid 80s. Again, FINALLY!

Last night’s Ford Fireworks were absolutely spectacular, it was a great show no matter which country you were in! If you missed them, you can watch them again anytime on Click On Detroit or our Facebook page.

And for the parents out there with little ones at home, we’re a few weeks into summer break now.

How’s it going so far? My daughter told us last night that she’s ready to go back to school. Ummmm… is this my kid?

Have a great day – we’ll see you in the morning.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Here's what's coming up Monday, June 25th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

We will likely get a little wet weather overnight into early Wednesday and it’s gone before most of us wake up. Then, it’s another great looking Summer day with sun and clouds and highs getting well into the mid 80s and a little bit muggy feeling even warmer.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Democratic Debate: Part 1

Several candidates for President will square off Wednesday night in the first of many debates as we head towards the November election.

The first round includes: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

We'll preview what's expected as the candidates prepare.

All Morning -- Go Blue: The College World Series

The College World Series could end tonight with a Michigan win! The Michigan Wolverines and the Vanderbilt Commodores face off Tuesday night. This is the first time Michigan has appeared in the championship series since they won it all in 1962. The Commodores appeared in both 2014 and 2015, winning it all in 2014. We'll recap the game!

6:40 a.m. -- Summer Bug Bites

What happens if you get bit, but don't see the bug? Dr. Frank McGeorge will show us the key clues that doctors use to help figure it out. Plus, he'll have the best and worst things you can do right after you get a bug bite.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday Question: In 1937, who did Joe Louis knock out to claim his heavyweight boxing title?

In 1937, who did Joe Louis knock out to claim his heavyweight boxing title? Answer: Jim Braddock

Jim Braddock Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 26th

National Coconut Day

National Beautician's Day

National Chocolate Pudding Day

National Parchment Day

A Look Back at History: June 26th

In 1870, the first section of Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk was opened to the public.

In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force deployed to France during World War I landed in St. Nazaire.

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for a second term of office by delegates to the Democratic national convention in Philadelphia.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced the U.S. had launched missiles against Iraqi targets because of “compelling evidence” Iraq had plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 26th

Celebrating a birthday Wednesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Billy Davis Jr. is 81.

Rock singer Georgie Fame is 76.

Actor Clive Francis is 73.

Rhythm-and-blues singer Brenda Holloway is 73.

Actor Michael Paul Chan is 69.

Singer-musician Mick Jones is 64.

Rock singer Chris Isaak is 63.

Rock singer Patty Smyth is 62.

Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 51.

Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 50.

Actor Sean Hayes is 49.

Actor Chris O’Donnell is 49.

Actor Nick Offerman is 49.

Actress Rebecca Budig is 46.

Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 45.

Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 40.

Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) is 40.

Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 39.

Actress Aubrey Plaza is 35.

Actress-singer Ariana Grande is 26.



Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.