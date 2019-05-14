4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Message from Rhonda Walker: I'm so excited and I just can't hide it! Finally, temps in the 70s are coming mid week and into the weekend. Like many, I'm an avid golfer and have only golfed twice this spring without under armor layers I wear in winter, ugh just not right! Excited the weather is turning the corner and we can really get outside and enjoy it.

And in more serious news it's "National Chocolate Chip Cookie day." Thankfully the Local 4 downtown studio is right across the street from some of the city's best at the Fort Shelby Double Tree Hotel. Let me just say, we love our neighbors and their warm chocolate chip cookies are delish. Another place I love for warm chocolate cookies is Rugby Grill inside the Townsend Hotel in downtown Birmingham.

I give you the green light to endulge this Wednesday. It's guaranteed to get you over the hump and our morning team will help to so wake up with us 4:30-7 a.m. See you in the morning!

Here's what's coming up Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon says Wednesday starts dry, but some showers will try to sneak in later in the day. We should see some morning sun with temps in the mid to upper 40s to start and high clouds filling in toward lunch time.

Shower chances through the afternoon hours Wednesday won't last too long and you should be able to get those after school and evening outdoor plans in without much trouble. Highs should be in the upper 60s to low 70s and the higher range will depend on the rain timing and duration. I'd expect an hour or two of lighter showers through the mid afternoon and that's about it.

Kim DeGiulio will also be monitoring the roads all morning.

All Morning -- Market Watch

President Trump's trade war with China is having a big impact on the stock market. This follows China's announcement that it will also raise tariffs in retaliation to last weeks tariff increase by the United States. Our market expect Maribel Aber will look at how all of this could impact your money.

All Morning -- Rhonda's Brag Book

Message from Rhonda: Last summer I launched Rhonda's Brag Book, a weekly morning show segment that highlights local students excelling in academics, sports, entrepreneurship, community service and overcoming obstacles. Wednesday morning we'll spotlight two more awesome and incredible students!

6:30 a.m. -- Wellness Wednesday

Work stress and a lack of sleep are both unhealthy, but what if you're battling both? Dr. Frank McGeorge will show us the real impact it's having on our bodies and how we can reduce the harm.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday's question : Louis and Clark's expedition started on May 14th, 1804. Who was the Native American woman who helped them on their journey?

: Louis and Clark's expedition started on May 14th, 1804. Who was the Native American woman who helped them on their journey? Answer: Sacagawea

Sacagawea

National Days: May 15th

Peace Officers Memorial Day

National Chocolate Chip Day

National Nylon Stocking Day

A Look Back at History: May 15th

In 1776, Virginia authorized its delegation to the Continental Congress to support independence from Britain.

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.

In 1918, U.S. airmail began service between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.

In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short "Plane Crazy."

In 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon received a hero's welcome from President Dwight D. Eisenhower and other well-wishers on his return to Washington from a violence-marred tour of Latin America.

In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.

In 1975, U.S. forces invaded the Cambodian island of Koh Tang and captured the American merchant ship Mayaguez, which had been seized by the Khmer Rouge.

In 1988, the Soviet Union began the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country.

In 1998, hundreds of looters died inside a burning shopping mall in rioting that laid smoking waste to Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

In 2009, California's Supreme Court declared same-sex couples in the state could marry - a victory for the gay rights movement that was overturned the following November by the passage of Proposition 8, which was ultimately struck down by the courts.

Celebrity Birthdays: May 15th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 83.

Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 83.

Singer Trini Lopez is 82.

Singer Lenny Welch is 81.

Actress-singer Lainie Kazan is 77.

Actress Gunilla Hutton ("Petticoat Junction," `'Hee Haw") is 77.

Country singer K.T. Oslin is 77.

Actor Chazz Palminteri ("Analyze This," `'Mulholland Falls") is 73.

Musician Brian Eno is 71.

Actor Nicholas Hammond ("The Sound of Music") is 69.

Musician Mike Oldfield is 66.

Actor Lee Horsley ("Matt Houston") is 64.

Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 58.

Actor David Charvet ("Melrose Place") is 47.

Actor Russell Hornsby ("Grimm") is 45.

Actor David Krumholtz ("Numb3rs") is 41.

Bassist David Hartley of The War On Drugs is 39.

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler ("The Sopranos") is 38.

Actress Alexandra Breckenridge ("The Walking Dead," `'American Horror Story") is 37.

Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 37.

Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 35.

