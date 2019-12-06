23-year-old woman shot multiple times in River Rouge dies

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation into a homicide involving a 23-year-old woman.

According to police, on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Frazier and Eaton in River Rouge after gunfire was reported.

When officers arrived to the scene they found the victim, Tamia Cook. Cook was shot multiple times, and rushed to the hospital where she died.

Police say Cook arrived home in her car and was preparing to walk inside when at least two gunmen on foot started firing shots from the sidewalk.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, but detectives continue following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-842-8700.