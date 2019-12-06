Active shooter reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; 1 dead, multiple others injured

Pensacola, Fla. – Police were responding to an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola in the Florida panhandle.

NBC News reports at least five were transported to local hospitals, with one confirmed fatality. The shooter has been confirmed dead.

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office: “There is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead.”

lorida Gov. DeSantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates ... and offering our full support to law enforcement.”

It is the second shooting at a U.S. military facility this week. On Wednesday, a U.S. sailor fatally shot two civilian Defense Department employees and wounded a third at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before killing himself, according to military officials.

NAS Pensacola, situated in Escambia County, employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel. This includes major tenant commands: Naval Aviation Schools Command, Naval Air Technical Training Center, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and 23, the Blue Angels, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, a command which combines direction and control of all Navy education and training.