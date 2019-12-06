Central Michigan University president delivers degree to hospitalized student

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The president of Central Michigan University made a very special delivery Friday at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.

Bob Davies has a team playing in the Mac Championship this weekend and regular duties of running a big university. That didn’t stop him from stopping at the hospital Friday to make a special delivery.

It’s not everyday you see the president of a university all decked out, walking the halls of a hospital. He’s about to give a student the experience of a lifetime.

Walter Tufts was overwhelmed when he saw Davies. Tufts was supposed to graduate next weekend and walk across the stage. The 28-year-old was hit by a car off campus last month and is unable to walk, so they brought the ceremony to him.

Tufts has undergone three surgeries after breaking his left leg and tearing a ligament in his right knee.

