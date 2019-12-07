Adrian eyes world record for largest display of illuminated Christmas trees

ADRIAN, Mich. – The annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Adrian was the talk of the town the last few days.

That’s because they were trying something to capture the world’s attention -- they were trying to break a world record.

The record the city was trying to break was the largest display of illuminated Christmas trees. The Hallmark Channel had the record with 559.

This year is the sixth straight year Adrian has lit up trees in Comstock Park and for people of all ages, standing among the hundreds of trees as the lights come on is a huge moment.

