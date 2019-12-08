36ºF

Crash closes part of 7 Mile and Gratiot in Detroit

Cause of crash unknown

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A crash on Detroit’s east side Sunday morning left a part of 7 Mile and Gratiot closed.

UPDATE: Man critically injured in Detroit crash at intersection of Gratiot and Seven Mile

Crime scene investigators were at the scene of the crash Sunday. One of the vehicles involved was spotted on its side at a Church’s Chicken parking lot.

Police say at least two other vehicles were involved. Officials have not released information on whether anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

