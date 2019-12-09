Recreational marijuana in Michigan: Where you can find it right now

DETROIT – The first Michigan recreational marijuana, or adult-use, sale was made on Dec. 1 -- and it’ll soon be more available around the state.

In 2018, Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana by an 11-point margin. 50 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted in favor of the proposal. It has been legal in the state since Dec. 2018.

Michigan regulators starting accepting license applications earlier this year and are slowly working to activate them, in accordance with marijuana laws in the state.

As of Dec. 9, 2019, there are ten active adult-use licenses in the state. Here’s where you can find them.

Active adult-use marijuana licenses in Michigan: