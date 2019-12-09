Recreational marijuana in Michigan: Where you can find it right now
First sale was made on Dec. 1, 2019
DETROIT – The first Michigan recreational marijuana, or adult-use, sale was made on Dec. 1 -- and it’ll soon be more available around the state.
In 2018, Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana by an 11-point margin. 50 of Michigan’s 83 counties voted in favor of the proposal. It has been legal in the state since Dec. 2018.
Michigan regulators starting accepting license applications earlier this year and are slowly working to activate them, in accordance with marijuana laws in the state.
As of Dec. 9, 2019, there are ten active adult-use licenses in the state. Here’s where you can find them.
Active adult-use marijuana licenses in Michigan:
- Elite Wellness - 9423 N. Dort Highway, Mt. Morris MI 48458
- White River Wellness - 194 N Charles St, White Cloud MI 49349
- The Barn - 3491 E. Bristol Rd Bldg, Burton MI 48529
- Ann Arbor Healing - 3720 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Lit Provisioning Centers/Lume Cannabis Co. - 600 West 7th Street, Evart MI 49631
- Green Peak Innovations/Skymint - 1958 South Industrial Highway Suite A and B, Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Michigan Supply and Provisions - 1096 E. Main St Suite A, Morenci MI 49256
- Greenstone - 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Arbors Wellness - 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor MI 48104
- Exclusive Provisioning Centers - 3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
- View provisioning centers licensed for home delivery
