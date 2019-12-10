Donations pour in as community comes together to help Warren family whose house exploded

WARREN, Mich. – When a Warren house exploded last month, a community came together to help those who lost everything.

Brandy Brown’s home on Le Fever Avenue near Eight Mile Road exploded Nov. 30.

READ: Fiery explosion destroys Warren home

“This is one of those things you see on TV, and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s too bad for the family,’ and you never think about it because you’re engulfed in your own life and issues,” Brown said.

She has been staying with her mother and sister in a hotel.

“I’ve been living out of grocery store bags since it’s happened,” Brown said.

After the explosion, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts made a Facebook post asking for people to help Brown and her family.

“You’re a member of my family and we got to pitch in and help a family member because it could happen to anyone, anywhere and any time,” Fouts said.

The donations poured in, and Brown got to see everything that community gave to help her Monday when Fouts invited her to his office.

“I am very appreciative. My family will appreciate this. It makes me feel really good, it does,” she said.

A GoFundMe page was created for those who would like to help the family.