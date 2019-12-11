Metro Detroit mother who lost son to rare disease works to raise awareness after other son diagnosed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Metro Detroit mother who lost her son to a rare disease wants to raise awareness after her other son was diagnosed with the same illness.

Hiatham Breadiy, a former student at Pioneer High School, died in October. He was diagnosed in 2017 with a rare genetic brain disorder called Lafora body disease. Ten days later, his younger brother was diagnosed with the disease.

Facebook page: Pray for hiatham

Now, the boys’ mother, Azeza Kasham, is working to raise awareness about the disease that has struck her family twice.

See Paula Tutman’s full report in the video above.