Troy police: Viral social media post on human trafficking at Kroger unfounded

TROY, Mich. – The Troy Police Department says a social media post alleging human trafficking activity at a local Kroger store is not accurate.

Here’s what Troy PD posted:

“HUMAN TRAFFICKING” CASE UPDATE: Detectives have investigated the alleged incident that was reported to have occurred on December 1, 2019 at the Kroger near John R and Big Beaver. It has been determined that the vast majority of the story was fabricated and there was no danger to the public.

A social media post regarding this story was believed to be credible by many people and was circulated widely. Our intent in posting this message is to restore the community’s sense of safety and alleviate any concerns about shopping at Kroger.

Nevertheless, this story could serve as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings as criminals looking to steal from purses, or snatch car keys, have been known to follow their victims.

This story was not reflective of how human trafficking occurs, however. Human traffickers typically target vulnerable teenagers and conduct a grooming process over time. This process often begins online.

Kidnappings of adults and youth by strangers in a crowded store, parking lot or other location are virtually unheard of nationwide, and not something that has ever been reported to us.

Please be assured that the Troy Police Department takes the responsibility of communicating public safety issues to the public very seriously. Any public safety issue of the nature implied in the false post would be investigated swiftly and reported to the public.