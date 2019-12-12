Officials: More potential victims come forward after sexual conduct charges announced against Metro Detroit tattoo artist

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said more potential victims have come forward after sexual conduct charges were announced against a local tattoo artist.

Alexander Boyko, 26, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with inappropriate contact he allegedly had with a woman in 2015. The victim is now 25.

While those are the only charges that have been filed against Boyko, who has worked at several tattoo shops across Metro Detroit, Assistant Prosecutor Lara Nercessian said there may be more victims.

“There are other complainants with similar situations and similar fact patterns,” Nercessian said.

Boyko’s lawyer spoke on his behalf, calling the accusations slander.

“We believe it was triggered by this extreme campaign to completely slander my client,” Jeffrey Perlman said.

Perlman is referring to social media posts that accuse Boyko of graphic allegations.

The Prosecutor’s Office pushed for a high bond, saying that Boyko’s tattoos are known around the country, and he could be a flight risk.

Boyko’s bond was set at $50,000, 10 percent. If he posts bail, he must wear a GPS tether and cannot leave the state or give women tattoos without other people present.

He is due back in court Dec. 20 for a probable cause conference.