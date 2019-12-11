Metro Detroit tattoo artist facing sexual conduct charges in connection with 2015 incidents

LIVONIA, Mich. – A tattoo artist from Livonia is facing charges in connection with alleged sexual conduct that happened in 2015, officials said Wednesday.

Three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct were issued against Alexander Boyko.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Boyko allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman who is now 25 from April 2015 to June 2015. Officials did not release further details about the nature of the contact.

Boyko has worked out of several tattoo shops in Metro Detroit.

He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.