Oakland County Animal Shelter worker seriously injured by dog that was quarantined for biting family members

PONTIAC, Mich. – A worker at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center was seriously injured Thursday by a dog that was quarantined for biting family members.

According to officials, the veteran shelter worker was on duty when they were attacked by the pit bull.

An animal control officer tried unsuccessfully to get the dog off the work before another officer shot and killed the dog.

The worker’s injuries were non-life-threatening. They are recovering at a local hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to our employee who begins a long road to recovery,” said Bill Mullan, the Oakland County media and communications officer. “Shelter staff are working to determine what the circumstances were at the time of the attack.”

Officials said a court hearing was scheduled for next week because the family didn’t want to surrender the dog, which had bitten several family members the week prior.

The dog will be tested for rabies as part of standard procedure.