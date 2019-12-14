Metro Detroit weather forecast: Drying up, still chilly Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but there’s still a chance of a bit of sun. It gets colder again tonight. A few flakes are possible Sunday. More flakes are more likely Monday and early Tuesday.

Saturday afternoon will be drier than this morning, mostly cloudy and chilly. Fog goes away with a northwesterly breeze 6 to 12 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be a decent, delightful day for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa shopping and decorating. Remember to be careful when using a ladder. Families will have no weather worries going to and from Ski with Santa on Mt. Brighton, the Holiday Ice Festival in Ferndale or Live Holiday Music at the Royal Oak Public Library.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. ET, which is a little later than yesterday. Yes, our sun will be “setting” a bit later each day from now through mid-June of next year.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the low 30s.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Sunday has a chance of a few flurries for morning tailgaters before the 1 p.m. Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A separate low pressure system has the possibility of afternoon and nighttime snow showers. A trace to 3 inches of snow are possible when all is said and done. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have scattered snow showers in the early morning then it becomes partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Morning lows in the teens, afternoon temps in the 20s.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday and Friday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!