32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Local News

Online fundraiser created to help family of Redford Township homicide victim

Homicide victim described as quiet soul that brightened the room every time she entered it

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Homicide, Redford Township, Wayne County, Crime

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An online fundraiser has been created to help the family of Redford Township homicide victim, 18-year-old Lysa Blake.

A man shot and killed by Detroit police Saturday afternoon is believed to be connected to the Redford Township double-homicide involving Blake and Dania Phillips, 49.

Blake’s family describes her as a quiet soul that brightened the room every time she entered it.

Full details: Man killed in shootout with Detroit police connected to Redford Township double-homicide, police say

To access the online fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: