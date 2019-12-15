Online fundraiser created to help family of Redford Township homicide victim

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An online fundraiser has been created to help the family of Redford Township homicide victim, 18-year-old Lysa Blake.

A man shot and killed by Detroit police Saturday afternoon is believed to be connected to the Redford Township double-homicide involving Blake and Dania Phillips, 49.

Blake’s family describes her as a quiet soul that brightened the room every time she entered it.

