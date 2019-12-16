33-year-old man killed in single-car crash in Lapeer County

MARATHON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Lapeer County.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just after midnight on Dec. 14 on North Lake Road, south of Castle Road in Otter Lake (Marathon Township).

Police said 33-year-old Adam Dolmage from Otter Lake was the lone occupant and driver of a 2009 Nissan Sentra traveling north on North Lake Road.

Northbound traffic encounters a posted curved roadway (right for northbound motorist) between Briggs Road and Castle Road.

Dolmage failed to navigate the curve and departed the left side (north side) of the roadway. The vehicle traveled within the ditch for a distance before striking a tree “head on." He was not wearing a seat belt and the driver’s airbag did deploy appropriately, police said.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately started at the scene and continued to McLaren in Lapeer Emergency Division. About an hour after the crash, Dolmage succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains open to determine if either alcohol or excessive speed are factors.