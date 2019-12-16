DETROIT – Big changes are coming to the North American International Auto Show charity preview.

The auto show now takes place in June and the charity preview will feature both indoor and outdoor events, expanding into Hart Plaza. Guests can also choose from two ticket options. Auto show officials said the outdoor events are a way to capitalize on Detroit’s riverfront.

For generations the charity preview, Detroit’s auto prom, meant formal and black tie attire. A lot of creativity went into making the event stylish and fun.

Now, with static vehicles no longer in fashion -- making the auto show a summertime, nighttime event opens up a whole new charity preview experience and a new dress code. It’s called creative black tie. Doug North is this year’s show chairman.

North said stand by for an announcement for a big name entertainer signed for the preview. Another thing to expect this year is that the charity preview used to be from 6 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m. and then on to private parties. North said they’re going to extend the night to 11:30 and a less expensive ticket after 8 p.m. and the second crowd will be allowed to wear something called summer chic.

