Yatooma Foundation brings holiday joy to Detroit families in need

DETROIT – Three families in Detroit received a Christmas surprise they won’t soon forget.

Brand-new donated gifts, a check to cover the holiday bills and a visit from Santa.

The Yatooma Foundation for the Kids brought the holiday spirit to the front doors of those who needed it the most.

Huge boxes were packed with gifts and loaded onto a truck at the Yatooma Foundation for the Kids in Sylvan Lake. All the wrapped presents were sent out to three Detroit families.

“Several of them are being raised by grandparents or aunts,” said Diane Lazette. “This is a day that we can give back."

Of course, the Christmas celebration has to include Santa.

These deserving children have lost one or both parents -- some to an illness and others to violence. They’re all experiencing their first holiday without their loved one.

Each family got a customized gift and a check to help cover expenses.

Through donations, many people were able to bring some holiday cheer to families facing grief this Christmas.

The Yatooma Foundation for The Kids has been helping children since 2003. To volunteer or to donate, visit the official website here.