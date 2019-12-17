Pickup truck slams into Family Dollar store on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A pickup truck slammed into a Family Dollar store Tuesday morning on Detroit’s east side.

The store is near the corner of Haper and Whittier avenues. The crash caused a lot of damage to the building, and police believe this was a smash-and-grab robbery. However, it’s unclear what was taken from the store.

The back of the pickup truck was crumpled.

No injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been announced.