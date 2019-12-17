WATCH LIVE: Whitmer, Nessel to announce plan to combat opioid epidemic in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday to announce plans to combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan.

They will be joined at a news conference by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan.

Watch the announcement live here at 10:30 a.m. on ClickOnDetroit.

In November, Whitmer introduced a plan to reduce opioid deaths that includes improved access to treatment and expanded services. Doctors will also be educated on how to safely prescribe the drugs, and a media campaign will address stigmas surrounding opioid addiction.

“I’m formally setting a goal to reduce the number of opioid deaths by 50 percent in the next five years,” Whitmer said at the time. “This is a crisis that’s hurting families in every community across Michigan.”

