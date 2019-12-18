Marijuana vape cartridges in Michigan recalled due to presence of Vitamin E Acetate

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is recalling several vape cartridges which failed laboratory testing for Vitamin E Acetate.

The vape cartridges have levels of Vitamin E Acetate greater than 500 times the limit of quantitation (LOQ), according to the MRA.

READ: Michigan requiring more tests on licensed marijuana vapes, sales halted

The recall affects the following products:

Sold at Elite Wellness in Bay City

Sold between May 15, 2019 and November 19, 2019.

Cereal Cart 1G – 1A4050100000643000001005 Fruit Loops – Vitamin E detected at 68432 ppm Trix – Vitamin E detected at 20192 ppm Frankenberry – Vitamin E detected at 44994 ppm

Dank Vape 1G – 1A4050100000643000001058 Durban Poison – Vitamin E detected at 53755 ppm Mimosa – Vitamin E detected at 57011 ppm Tangie – Vitamin E detected at 65174 ppm



Sold at Elite Wellness in Mount Morris

Sold between August 3, 2019 and November 22, 2019

Cereal Cart – 1A4050100001771000000117 Honey Nut Cherios – Vitamin E detected at 15738 ppm Trix – Vitamin E detected at 105 ppm Cocoa Puffs – Vitamin E detected at 25693 ppm Captain – Vitamin E detected at 15497 ppm

Monopoly Cart – 1A4050100001771000000130 Grape Soda – Vitamin E detected at 14277 ppm Gelato – Vitamin E detected at 156 ppm

Royal Highness Princess Pie – 1A4050100001771000000073 Vitamin E detected at 23470 ppm

Savage Stick Sundae Driver – 1A4050100001771000000136 Vitamin E detected at 60299 ppm

Sold at Larren Investments, LLC

WCE Blueberry Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 262 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000110

WCE Gelato Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 2434 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000111

WCE Sour Diesel Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 229 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000112

WCE Skywalker OG Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 260 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000114

Patients who experienced symptoms after using the prodcuts should report their symptoms to their physicians. Patients and caregivers are asked to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email at MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.