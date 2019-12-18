Marijuana vape cartridges in Michigan recalled due to presence of Vitamin E Acetate
DETROIT – The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is recalling several vape cartridges which failed laboratory testing for Vitamin E Acetate.
The vape cartridges have levels of Vitamin E Acetate greater than 500 times the limit of quantitation (LOQ), according to the MRA.
The recall affects the following products:
Sold at Elite Wellness in Bay City
Sold between May 15, 2019 and November 19, 2019.
- Cereal Cart 1G – 1A4050100000643000001005
- Fruit Loops – Vitamin E detected at 68432 ppm
- Trix – Vitamin E detected at 20192 ppm
- Frankenberry – Vitamin E detected at 44994 ppm
- Dank Vape 1G – 1A4050100000643000001058
- Durban Poison – Vitamin E detected at 53755 ppm
- Mimosa – Vitamin E detected at 57011 ppm
- Tangie – Vitamin E detected at 65174 ppm
Sold at Elite Wellness in Mount Morris
Sold between August 3, 2019 and November 22, 2019
- Cereal Cart – 1A4050100001771000000117
- Honey Nut Cherios – Vitamin E detected at 15738 ppm
- Trix – Vitamin E detected at 105 ppm
- Cocoa Puffs – Vitamin E detected at 25693 ppm
- Captain – Vitamin E detected at 15497 ppm
- Monopoly Cart – 1A4050100001771000000130
- Grape Soda – Vitamin E detected at 14277 ppm
- Gelato – Vitamin E detected at 156 ppm
- Royal Highness Princess Pie – 1A4050100001771000000073 Vitamin E detected at 23470 ppm
- Savage Stick Sundae Driver – 1A4050100001771000000136 Vitamin E detected at 60299 ppm
Sold at Larren Investments, LLC
- WCE Blueberry Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 262 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000110
- WCE Gelato Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 2434 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000111
- WCE Sour Diesel Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 229 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000112
- WCE Skywalker OG Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 260 ppm 1A4050100003AFD000000114
Patients who experienced symptoms after using the prodcuts should report their symptoms to their physicians. Patients and caregivers are asked to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email at MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.
