Warren Mayor Jim Fouts vetoes recreational marijuana proposal

Fouts says city attorney wasn’t informed

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

WARREN, Mich. – Warren Mayor Jim Fouts vetoed a proposal Tuesday that would regulate recreational marijuana businesses.

The City Council introduced the proposal last week.

Fouts said the ordinance was added during the meeting and no notice was given to the public or city’s attorney.

According to Fouts, such an ordinance needs to go to the attorney, who then works with the sponsoring council member and police department, fire department and zoning administrators to make sure it accounts for existing ordinances, as well as current procedures and public safety concerns.

