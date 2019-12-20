15-year-old boy suffers serious burns after starting Pontiac house on fire

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burns from a fire he started Wednesday in Pontiac.

Authorities said they responded at 11:19 p.m. to a fire at a home on Robinwood Avenue.

When Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and Waterford firefighters got to the home, they found a small fire in a corner of the outside of the house. Part of the siding was charred, and there was a gas can and plastic trash can placed against the house, authorities said.

Paramedics were on the scene treating burns on the lower part of the boy’s body.

The boy’s grandfather, who was in the house, said the boy ran inside with his pants on fire. The grandfather helped put the fire out and called for help.

The grandfather told deputies that the boy has “anger issues” and often “sets things on fire” when angry.

The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital of Detroit for treatment.