19-year-old Port Huron man arrested for sexually abusive activity involving child, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 19-year-old Port Huron man has been arrested for engaging in sexually abusive activity involving a child, according to authorities.

Clayton Allen Ellis was arrested following an investigation into evidence on his computer, police said.

Officials seized digital evidence from Ellis’ home after learning that he was sharing sexually abusive materials involving children on the internet, according to officials.

Ellis is charged with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

He was arraigned Wednesday in 72nd District Court, officials said.