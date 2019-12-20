Michigan AG issues consumer alert on credit card reader scam

LANSING, Mich. – As consumers scramble to finalize their holiday shopping, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert urging credit card users to be mindful of a new scam where thieves collect personal information when swiping their card.

Nessel issued the alert Friday. By hacking the merchant’s point-of-sale networks, thieves are finding ways to steal credit card information from transactions made via card readers. The alert provides tips to avoid this invasion of privacy, including using a chip-reader and swiping with credit instead of debit.

View the consumer alert here.