Police seek information about fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

Man found dead

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

A man was shot and killed Dec. 19, 2019 on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for information after a man was killed Thursday on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, the man was found unresponsive in the 8600 block of Vaughan Street about 9 p.m. He had a gunshot wound to his body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers-at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

