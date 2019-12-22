Here’s everything we know about the green substance found seeping onto I-696

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A days-long cleanup has been underway in Madison Heights after a green substance started seeping onto I-696.

The substance was discovered on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit, on Friday afternoon.

Where is it coming from?

Officials said the substance is coming from the basement of the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road, which was the site of a massive cleanup in 2016 due to improperly stored hazardous waste.

The business had been cited by state officials for lack of compliance for nearly two decades before it was finally permanently closed after the complaints received in 2016.

Inspectors previously found an estimated 5,000 containers of hazardous waste and materials that were improperly stored, unlabeled, open and corroded or in very poor condition at Electro-Plating Services.

Below are photos of what officials found inside the business at that time:

The business owner was recently sentenced after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

How did it get there?

Officials said the substance moved from the basement of the business into the ground. From there, it made its way to a drain that goes to the freeway.

It was oozing from the embankment.

Officials say a substance leaking onto I-696 is from Electro-Plating Services, a condemned Madison Heights business. (WDIV)

What is it?

Michigan State Police said the substance was identified as hexavalent chromium, but official testing results have not yet been returned.

Hexavalent chromium is often produced during industrial processes. The chemical is known to cause cancer and targets the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Samples of the substance were taken by the Environmental Protection Agency for testing. The results are expected Tuesday.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

The Macomb County Public Works is monitoring the situation because anything that enters storm drains along I-696 ends up in Lake St. Clair.

A green substance oozes onto I-696 in Madison Heights. (WDIV)

What is being done?

The far right lane of eastbound I-696 at Couzens Road has been closed since Friday while crews clean up the mess. The lane will be closed until at least Monday.

“We have cleaned out the sewers and the clean out drains between the facility and 696,” said Jill Greenberg, with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “We’re also in the process of cleaning up the basement of the facility.”

Tricia Edwards, with the EPA, said the cleanup is going to take time because there is a lot of clay in the area, and the substance is traveling onto the clay.

The agencies involved in the investigation and the cleanup will meet Sunday to finalize plans.

“The green liquid has significantly impacted the embankment where it came out, so we will be working with partners to see what sort of remediation will be required to clean that up,” Greenberg said.