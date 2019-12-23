Substance made famous by Erin Brockovich is what was seeping onto I-696

The substance found on the eastbound side I-696 last week near the Couzens Road exit is the now infamous hexavalent chromium that was featured in the 2000 film “Erin Brockovich."

Samples of the substance on I-696 were taken by the EPA for testing. The results are expected Tuesday.

Michigan officials say there is no danger to the public, and it is not impacting air or drinking water quality.

The film, starring Julia Roberts, told the story of Brockovich’s case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) of California in 1993. Her case focused on the alleged contamination of drinking water with hexavalent chromium in Hinkley, Calif. She argued this substance was causing cancer in the town.

In Brockovich’s case, which ended up being settled in 1996 for $333 million, there has never been a definitive link between cancer cases and the substance in Hinkley’s drinking water. In fact, there were fewer cancer cases found in Hinkley than expected.

According to the EPA, hexavalent chromium can be found in drinking water from both natural and manmade sources. In 2017, the state of California refused to accept Brockovich’s claims and decided against implementing a rule that would have placed a ceiling on hexavalent chromium in drinking water at 10 parts per billion.

Meanwhile, back in Michigan, state police said the green substance on I-696 in Oakland County was identified as hexavalent chromium, but official testing results have not yet been returned.

Hexavalent chromium, also known as chromium-6, is often produced during industrial processes. The chemical is known to cause cancer and targets the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, it still remains unclear whether drinking water with traces of the substance will cause cancer. If you look around the internet, you find a plethora of articles and medical journals debating this issue. Again, what we know for sure is that there wasn’t an increase in cancer cases in Hinkley.

