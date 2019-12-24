Nonfunctional smoke detectors could be factor in fatal Monroe fire

MONROE, Mich. – Fire crews responded Tuesday to a fatal house fire on Tremont Street in Monroe.

Monroe Fire Department officials arrived just before 9 a.m. and extinguished the fire. The body of a woman was found inside the living room of the home. Authorities said a search of the residence confirmed no one else was inside.

The fire was contained to one unit of a duplex, but the other unit was damaged by smoke. The American Red Cross is helping the family from the second unit that was displaced by the fire.

According to authorities, the property did not have working smoke detectors at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.